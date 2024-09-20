As many as 750 wildfires leave 24 houses burned in DPR over past 5 days

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry has recorded 750 wildfires on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past five days, the agency's press service told TASS.

"Over 750 fires have broken out on the territory of the DPR over the past five days, 83 wildfires have spread to residential buildings. The fire destroyed 24 dwellings and over 4,000 hectares of dry wood," the department said.

Strong wind complicates the work of firefighters, who protect residential areas from the fire. A total of 800 employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry and more than 150 units of special equipment are involved in firefighting effort.