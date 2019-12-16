Plane en route to Surgut returns to Moscow's Sheremetyevo because of crack in windshield

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. A Boeing 737 passenger aircraft enroute from Moscow to Surgut has returned to Sheremetyevo airport because of a crack in the windshield, emergency services told TASS on Sunday.

"The Boeing flew from Sheremetyevo. After the plane took off, the crew noticed a crack in the windshield and decided to return to the airport of departure. The aircraft landed in the routine mode," the emergency services said.

They added that the plane left Moscow at around 10:30pm Moscow time. No one was injured in the incident.