A330 bound for Hong Kong aborts flight, lands at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. An Aeroflot’s Airbus A330 that took off from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport for Hong Kong aborted the flight and returned to the airport, a source in the aviation services told TASS on Sunday.

"The plane landed in a routine mode at 21:14 Moscow time. Emergencies services were put on alert as the plane was landing with the above-limit touchdown weight," the source said.

Meanwhile, Aeroflot’s press service said the plane returned to Sheremetyevo after one of the passengers felt sick. "The plane was forced to return to the airport of departure because one of the passengers felt sick," the press service said.

A source in the emergencies services told TASS the plane was in midair for about 80 minutes. The crew reported above-limit landing weight.