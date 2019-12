MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Two powerful earthquakes hit off Russia’s Far Eastern Kuril Islands on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center has reported.

The first 5-magnitude quake occurred with the epicenter some 104 km to the southeast of Shikotan at the depth of 20 km.

The second earthquake with the magnitude of 5.6 had the epicenter 184 km to the east of Kurilsk on Iturup Island. The quake’s depth was 10 km.

No damage, casualties or a tsunami threat have been reported.