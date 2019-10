TASS, October 5. Seismologists registered an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude in the area of the Aleutian Islands (US) close to Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, a source in the regional branch of the Geophysical Service at the Russian Academy of Sciences told TASS.

"The earthquake was registered at 3:48 pm local time (6:48 am Moscow time - TASS)," the source said.

No injuries or damages were reported, and no tsunami alert was issued.