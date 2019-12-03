Rescue operation completed after household gas explosion near Belgorod

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. /TASS/. A rescue operation on the site of the collapsed building after a gas explosion in Russia's Belgorod region has been completed, spokerperson for the Russian Emergencies Ministry Natalya Goncharenko told TASS on Wednesday.

A dead body was earlier recovered from under the debris. "Work on the site will continue throughout the night, but the rescue operation has been completed," Goncharenko said.

Six people were injured in the incident. Three of them are hospitalized in Belgorod, and three others — at the district hospital in Yakovlevo settlement.

Late Tuesday, a gas explosion hit the four-storey residential house in Yakovlevo settlement in the Belgorod region. Eighteen people were evacuated after the explosion, including seven children. Gas boiler malfunction is suspected to be behind the explosion.

The Investigative Committee in the Belgorod region has opened a preliminary investigation into the incident. Belgorod region governor Yevgeny Savchenko said that several criminal cases were opened.