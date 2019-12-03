Four hurt in household gas explosion in Belgorod region - source

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Four people were hurt in a household gas explosion in a dwelling house in the settlement of Yakovlevo, Belgorod Region, a source in the local emergencies services told TASS on Tuesday.

"Four people were hurt. Two of them have burns," the source said.

A spokesman for the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS that the explosion had occurred on the ground floor of a four-storey house. According to the spokesman, the building’s outer wall partially collapsed.

According to local emergencies services, no fire followed.