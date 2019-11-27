Death toll from Albanian earthquake reaches 27

Earlier reports stated that the catastrophe had taken 21 lives. Albania’s Ministry of Defense reported that the quake left more than 650 injured. The Albanian Telegraph Agency stated that 45 people had been rescued from surrounding rubble.

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. As information continues to pour in on the aftermath of yesterday’s earthquake that devastated Albania, its domestic newspaper Koha Jone reported that the death toll has now risen to 27 people.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama stated that on Wednesday authorities would declare a state of emergency in Tirana and Durres — the cities that were primary battered by the earthquake.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter was located 10 km northwest of the city of Shijak near Tirana. The earthquake’s depth was 10 km. The quake’s jolt could be felt in the capital city of Tirana, North Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and Greece. Tremors even reached as far as some southern Italian provinces.

This earthquake turned out to be the second powerful one in Albania this season. In early September, about 300 cases of seismic activity had been recorded in a 24-hour period, the strongest of them having been a 5.8 magnitude earthquake.