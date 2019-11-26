Albania reports earthquake death toll now at 13

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. At least 13 people have been killed in a 6.4-magnitude quake that struck Albania overnight into Tuesday, the country’s Ministry of Defense reported.

"The number of victims [of the earthquake] has reached 13," France-Presse cited the statement. Earlier reports put the number at nine killed people and more than 600 injured.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter was located 10 km northwest of the city of Shijak near Tirana. The earthquake’s fixed depth was 10 km.

Several buildings not far from Durres collapsed and rescuers are still clearing away the debris. The jolt could be felt in Tirana, and in North Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and Greece. Tremors even reached as far as some southern Italian provinces. Many countries, such as France, Greece, Italy, Germany, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Turkey, have expressed their willingness to help Albania in its post-disaster cleanup.