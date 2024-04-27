Moscow court orders arrest of 12th suspect in Crocus City Hall terror attack

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny Court has ordered the arrest of a 12th suspect in the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in suburban Moscow, Dzhumakhon Kurbonov, a Tajik citizen, a TASS correspondent reported.

"[I hereby decree to] satisfy the investigation’s request to choose detainment as a preventive measure against Kurbonov," the court decreed

Kurbonov will remain in custody until May 22. The request by the investigation was considered behind closed doors. According to open-source materials, the suspect lived and worked in Russia illegally, residing in a hostel in Moscow. The court decision has not yet come into effect and may be appealed.

The terror attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk just a stone’s throw from Moscow’s city limits was staged on the evening of March 22. According to the latest data, the terror attack claimed 144 lives. As many as 551 people were hurt. Russia’s Investigative Committee said it had found a link between those who committed the attack and Ukrainian nationalists.