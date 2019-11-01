Superjet-100 makes safe emergency landing at Tyumen’s airport

"The Superjet landed at Tyumen’s airport. The landing was normal. Nobody was hurt," the source said, adding that emergency services were on duty on the runway just in case.

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. A Sukhoi Superjet-100 passenger liner of Yamal Airlines has made a safe emergency landing at the airport of departure after its portside engine went dead, aviation services told TASS.

Sukhoi Superjet-100 about to make emergency landing in Tyumen due to engine failure

Shortly after the plane left Tyumen for St. Petersburg its portside engine went out of order. The crew made a decision to burn off fuel and return to Tyumen. According to the regional Emergencies Ministry office there were 80 passengers and six crew on board.

Collision with a bird was to blame for the forced emergency landing of the passenger liner, the press-service of the air carrier Yamal Airlines told TASS. "It was a birdstrike [that killed the portside engine]," the source reported.

None of the passengers required assistance, the press service of the regional office of the Emergencies Ministry told TASS. "The emergency services are leaving the airport. The plane landed safety. None of the passengers required assistance," the source said.

The air carrier informed that the passengers would take a reserve flight.

According to a source in emergency services, the plane was built in April 2017.