MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. A Sukhoi Superjet-100 passenger liner, en route from Tyumen to St. Petersburg, is about to make an emergency landing at the airport of departure due to the failure of one of the engines.

"A Sukhoi Superjet-100 of the Yamal airlines left Tyumen for St. Petersburg. One of the engines went dead in flight. The plane is circling over the airport to burn off fuel before the landing. There are 80 passengers and crew on board," a source in the emergency services told TASS.