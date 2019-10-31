Dutch border service discovers a tonne of cocaine in batch of bananas from Ecuador

THE HAGUE, October 31. /TASS/. The Dutch border service has discovered a tonne of cocaine hidden in a batch of bananas from Ecuador in the Netherlands’ port of Vlissingen, the Dutch law enforcement informed on Thursday.

The drugs hidden in boxes were discovered by sniffer dogs a week ago. The cargo was meant to reach a local company, however, the investigation found no connection between the drugs and the company.

The seized cocaine is valued at $35 mln euro on the black market. So far, there have been no arrests in connection with the case. Earlier this month, the Rotterdam border service discovered 800 kg of cocaine also hidden in a batch of bananas from Ecuador.

According to the Dutch prosecution, last year, a record 19 tonnes of cocaine were seized in the Rotterdam port, which is three times the amount seized in 2017.