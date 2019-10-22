Russian icebreaker that sent distress signal not in danger — Norwegian rescuers

HELSINKI, October 22. / TASS /. The Russian icebreaker, which sent an SOS signal off the west coast of Norway on Tuesday morning, is not in danger at present, a representative of the rescue services of southern Norway told TASS on Tuesday.

"Right now, the ice breaker is not in any danger. Two out of four engines are running, so the crew is able to control the ship," the representative said.

As a source in Russian sea community told TASS that the icebreaker in question belongs to Rosmorport and is called Tor.