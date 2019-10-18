One-year-old baby travelling from Phuket to Moscow dies

KAZAN, October 18. /TASS/. A one-year-old baby, Israeli citizen born in 2018, died after respiratory failure in Kazan, the press service for Russia’s Emergency Ministry branch in the Tatarstan Region told reporters on Friday.

The baby was aboard a plane travelling from Thailand’s Phuket to Moscow when breathing difficulties forced the jet crew to emergency land in Russia’s Kazan. Doctors could not save the child and verified her death.

"On Friday, at 16:00 (Moscow time) an Airbus 330 travelling from Phuket to Moscow made an emergency landing at Kazan’s International Airport due to health complications of a passenger [respiratory failure — TASS]. Emergency response services, including an ambulance, arrived at the plane parking spot in advance to provide medical help. In spite of doctors’ best efforts, death of the Israeli citizen born in 2018 was verified," the statement reads.

The press service specified that 274 passengers were aboard the plane, including 42 children and 12 crew.