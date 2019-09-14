Number of injured in road accident near Yaroslavl raises to 25 people

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The number of injured of a head-on collision between a PAZ bus and a MAN truck in the Yaroslavl Region raised to 25 people, the number of killed has not changed and amounts to seven people, an official with the Main Directorate of the Emergencies Ministry for the Yaroslavl Region told TASS.

"As a result of the accident, 25 people were injured, including a child. Seven people died," the official said.

There were 31 people in the bus: the driver and 30 passengers. There was only a driver in the truck. According to police, both drivers were killed on impact and also five bus passengers died in the crash.

The passenger bus and the truck collided on the Yaroslavl-Ivanovo highway on the morning of September 14. According to the preliminary version, the collision occurred after the truck drove into the oncoming lane.