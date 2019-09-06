Two Su-34 jets collide in Russia due to pilots’ error — source

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Two Sukhoi Su-34 fighter bombers have collided on Friday over the Russian Lipetsk Region in an accident caused by the pilots’ error, a special commission will determine the extent of the jet crews’ responsibility, a source in the region’s power structures told TASS.

"The pilots’ error resulted in the collision over the Lipetsk Region, a special commission is now studying the details of the accident, which will particularly determine the extent of responsibility of each of the crews [the Su-34 jet crew is made up of a pilot and a navigator — TASS]," the source said.

The source also added that "the pilots are likely to pay for the damages inflicted."

Earlier on Friday, the Russian REN TV channel reported that two Su-34 fighters collided in the air over the Lipetsk Region due to loss of eye contact, citing their sources.

The crews of the fighter bombers managed to land both jets after the accident.