Firefighters combating wildfires on territory of 30,800 hectares in Russian regions

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. /TASS/. Firefighters are combating wildfires on the territory of 30,800 hectares, the press service of the Aerial Forest Protection Service said on Friday.

On Thursday, wildfires were registered on the territory of 45,200 hectares.

"As of 12am on 30 August 2019, 144 wildfires are registered in Russia on the territory of 30,848 hectares, with active firefighting efforts underway," the press service said.

Rainy weather helped reduce the area covered by wildfires in the last days, the press service noted.

A total of 763 people and 117 units of equipment are involved in combating wildfires.

Most wildfires are reported in Kamchatka (14,200 hectares), Zabaikalye (10,200 hectares) and Krasnoyarsk (5,300 hectares) regions. Forest fires are also registered in Irkutsk, Amur, Yakutia and Buryatia regions.

A state of emergency over wildfires was declared in two Russian regions.