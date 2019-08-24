Russian citizen detained in Berlin on suspicion of murder

BERLIN, August 24. /TASS/. A Russian citizen has been detained in Berlin on Friday on suspicion of murder, the German prosecutor’s office informed on Twitter on Saturday.

The murdered man is a 40-year-old citizen of Georgia, the German officials informed. "We have discovered the weapon and the bike that the suspect allegedly used to escape," the prosecutor’s office stated. "A 49-year-old Russian citizen was detained yesterday in the area where the crime was committed. The prosecutor’s office issued an arrest warrant. The suspect is now in custody."

On Friday, the German police informed on Twitter that an unknown perpetrator shot a man in the Moabit neighborhood in Berlin, fleeing from the crime scene. The attacked man was killed from a gunshot wound to the head.