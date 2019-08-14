Russian emergencies minister says main task is to prevent deaths in Far Eastern floods

More than 70,000 people in Far Eastern Khabarovsk Region to be vaccinated amid floods

KHABAROVSk, August 14. /TASS/. The main task is to prevent people from dying in floods in the Far East, Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev said on Tuesday.

"The main task is to prevent the death of people [in floods]. I think this is the most important thing," Zinichev said.

He noted that preparations for floods are underway in Russia's Far Eastern Khabarovsk region. "It is a unique situation that we have been preparing for this for a month. This is not like the situation in Irkutsk region, when floods were fast and unexpected. We had a month to take all necessary preventive measures. And we should be confident that we have done enough," he added.

A state of emergency over floods was declared in Khabarovsk region on July 29. According to local authorities, floods affected eight settlements in four municipalities. Over 5,100 people are involved in disaster relieg efforts.