More than 70,000 people in Far Eastern Khabarovsk Region to be vaccinated amid floods

"Plans are to inoculate at least 70,000 people free of charge. Outbreaks of lethal diseases will be ruled out in this case," the press service said, specifying that local residents will be vaccinated against dysentery, typhoid fever and Hepatitis A.

KHABAROVSK, August 13./TASS/. Medics in the Far Eastern Khabarovsk Region will inoculate about 70,000 people against dangerous diseases amid floods, the press service of the region’s governor said on Tuesday.

Vaccination covers all districts, with medics primarily working in flood-hit areas, where the risk of falling ill is higher.

Meanwhile, the city of Khabarovsk is facing more flooding. Water levels stood at 558 centimeters on Tuesday morning, while the authorities and rescuers are getting ready for dealing with the level of 650-700 centimeters.

Back in 2013, powerful flash floods hit the Far East at the end of the summer, resulting in the largest flooding on record. It included five regions of the Far Eastern Federal District, with the Amur Region, the Jewish Autonomous Region and the Khabarovsk Region being the hardest hit. The overall damage exceeded 500 billion rubles ($7.708 billion).