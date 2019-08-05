State of emergency over flooding declared in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region

KHABAROVSK, August 5. /TASS/. A state of emergency has been declared in the entire Khabarovsk Region of Russia, Governor Sergei Furgal told a regional government meeting on Monday.

A state of emergency was earlier declared in most of the region’s districts due to the risk of flooding.

"The Emergency Response Commission has decided to expand the state of emergency to the entire Khabarovsk Region," the governor stated.

He pointed to the need to pay special attention to weather forecasts and water discharge from hydropower plants, particularly in China.

The Amur River was expected to rise to 580-630 cm by August 8-10, flooding about 4,000 country houses and reaching apartment buildings in Khabarovsk. However, the Far Eastern Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring said on Monday that the water level would reach the 550-600 cm level on August 12-14. Meanwhile, country houses on the outskirts of Khabarovsk have already been flooded. The water level has reached the 449 cm mark compared to the critical level of 600 cm.