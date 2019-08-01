Thirty-two settlements affected by floods in Russia's Far Eastern Amur region

BLAGOVESCHENSK, August 1. /TASS/. The number of settlements affected by the floods in Russia's Far Eastern Amur region has grown to 32, the local administration said on Thursday.

"In the past 24 hours, two more settlements were flooded. According to latest reports, 11 municipalities (+1 in the last 24 hours) and one administrative district were affected by floods. Twenty-two settlements were flooded (+2 in the last 24 hours)," the administration said.

At the same time, the number of flooded residential houses has decreased. "As of today, a total of 480 houses were flooded, affecting 1,035 residents, including 248 children," the administration added.

"A total of 2,381 people were evacuated from the area, including 824 children. A total of 551 people, including 247 children, remain in places of temporary stay. A total of 1,830 people, including 577 children, are staying with relatives," the administration added.

On July 25, a state of emergency was declared in the Amur region over floods caused by heavy rains.