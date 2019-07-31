Around 900 houses to be demolished in Irkutsk Region after second wave of flood

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. About 900 residential buildings are planned to be demolished in three districts of the town of Tulun in the Russian Irkutsk Region after the second wave of floods passes, Russian Deputy Minister of Emergencies Pavel Baryshev told a meeting of a legal commission addressing the consequences of the emergency.

"Forces and equipment of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies and National Guard [will] demolish the houses made uninhabitable, household buildings, as well as provide targeted aid to the afflicted population <…>. Approximately up to 900 buildings will have to be demolished," he said.