Around 900 houses to be demolished in Irkutsk Region after second wave of flood

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. About 900 residential buildings are planned to be demolished in three districts of the town of Tulun in the Russian Irkutsk Region after the second wave of floods passes, Russian Deputy Minister of Emergencies Pavel Baryshev told a meeting of a legal commission addressing the consequences of the emergency.
"Forces and equipment of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies and National Guard [will] demolish the houses made uninhabitable, household buildings, as well as provide targeted aid to the afflicted population <…>. Approximately up to 900 buildings will have to be demolished," he said.
Earlier on Wednesday, Baryshev suggested to the legal commission meeting to keep a unit of federal forces and equipment until approximately August 5-7, until the Iya River waters subside below the critical level.
The Irkutsk Region is seeing the second wave of the rain floods in eight districts of the region, including those that were affected by the first flood a month ago.
The powerful flood hit the Irkutsk Region in late June. Twenty-five people died, another six are missing. Almost 11,000 residential buildings in 109 communities were flooded as well as 86 facilities of social importance and 49 sections of roads. Twenty-two highway bridges were damaged.