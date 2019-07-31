Situation in some areas affected by floods not improving, Emergencies Ministry says

"The situation in some areas of the Irkutsk Region has deteriorated due to the rain flood. Twenty-five communities, 1,730 houses with a population of more than 3,000, including 934 children, 2,300 residential yards, three socially significant facilities, one highway bridge and 13 road sections are inundated in eight municipal districts of the Irkutsk Region," the Emergencies Ministry reported.

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry stated the deterioration of the situation due to the flood in some areas of the Irkutsk Region, the Emergencies Ministry’s press service told TASS.

According to the ministry, there was a threat of washaway of a hydrotechnical facility of the Baikal Pulp and Paper Plant. "A drain pipe was damaged as a result of washaway and partial demolition of the bridge span across the Solzan River, which restricted water supplies. Emergency recovery work is underway," the Emergencies Ministry reported.

Besides, traffic for all types of vehicles from the 1491st to 1494th km of federal highway R-255 Sibir was restricted due to the water rise in the Iya River and the flooding of road sections in the town of Tulun. "There are about 100 transport vehicles in parking structures. Life sustenance for drivers and passengers and the promotion of public awareness were organized," the ministry reported.

Electricity was cut off in some districts as a preventive measure due to the flood. "Electric power supply was cut off in eight communities of the Tulunsky, Usolsky and Shelekhovsky districts with a population of 1,700 people," the Emergencies Ministry reported.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, water pumping in the affected areas continues: 9,200 yards and 417 streets 214.1 km long were cleared, and more than 486,000 cubic meters of garbage were taken away. Five hundred and nine people, including 145 children, continue to stay in temporary accommodation centers. According to the forecast, no precipitations are expected on Wednesday, and up to 10 mm of precipitations are expected in the Tulunsky and Nizhneudinsky districts of the Irkutsk Region on Thursday.