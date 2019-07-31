Over 35 settlements remain flooded in Russia’s Far East

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. More than 600 houses in 35 inhabited communities continue to be flooded in Russia’s Khabarovsk and Amur regions, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry informed TASS on Wednesday.

"Currently, 35 settlements and more than 600 houses, along with about 1,000 household plots, remain flooded in the Khabarvosk and Amur regions," the press service said.

More than 850 people and around 200 pieces of equipment are involved in efforts to deal with the aftermath of the flood.

"According to the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, within the next 24 hours cyclones in the Far East will affect the southern districts of the Khabarovsk Region, where precipitation of up to 45 meters is expected. They will also affect the Jewish Autonomous Region and the southern districts of the Amur Region," the Emergencies Ministry said.