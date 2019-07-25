Putin receives those affected by floods in Irkutsk Region in Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited those who were affected by the powerful floods in the Irkutsk Region to a reception in the Kremlin. Five families with children are taking part in it.

Putin visited the Irkutsk Region on June 30 to assess the situation on the ground. A week ago, the president arrived there for the second time to talk to those affected and learnt about their problems and hopes. After that, the Russian leader harshly criticized the officials for their dealing with the emergency consequences. At a meeting with ministers, he again invoked this issue, pointing to the responsibility to rapidly address the flood consequences and provide the necessary help to those affected.