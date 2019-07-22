Seven people still missing after Irkutsk Region floods

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. /TASS/. The number of people in Russia’s Irkutsk Region whose fate remains unknown after the floods, has dropped from eight to seven, a source in the emergency services told TASS.

"One person’s whereabouts have been established after an inspection. The fate of seven people remains unknown so far," the source, said, adding that the death toll stood at 25.

A total of 10,900 houses accommodating 42,700 people were inundated during the floods in the Irkutsk Region that began in late of June. Flash floods also affected 86 socially significant facilities and 49 road sections, 22 motorway bridges were damaged.