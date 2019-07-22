Plane en route to Antalya returns to Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport due to engine failure

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The plane operated by Rossiya Airlines en route from Moscow to Antalya has returned to Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport due to an engine failure, an emergencies source told TASS.

"The Boeing-747 operated by Rossiya Airlines en route FV5861 Moscow-Antalya has landed at Vnukovo," the source said.

The plane returned because one of its four engines had failed, the interlocutor stated. "The situation poses no threat, but the pilot in command decided to return to the airport of departure," the source added.

According to the website Flightradar, the plane turned back over the Black Sea, having covered almost half of the route. It landed 3 hours 40 minutes after the departure.