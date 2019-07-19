Six people injured in accident near Russian Kaliningrad

KALININGRAD, July 19. /TASS/. Six people, including five children, have been injured in an accident in Gvardeisky municipal district near Kaliningrad, the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Friday.

According to the ministry, a minibus and a tank truck collided. "The tank truck overturned, there is a risk of oil spillage. Six people were injured, particularly five children," the ministry’s press service commented.

The regional branch of the Healthcare Ministry also told TASS that the injured children as well as the adult had been hospitalized.

Emergency workers, fourteen people and four units of equipment, are on the scene eliminating the spillage threat.

According to the press service of the regional branch of the Russian Internal Ministry, the driver of the Volkswagen Transporter minibus, with 6 kids, their mother and grandmother, did not give way to the tank truck and the collision ensued. "At the turn to Gvardeisk the driver, grandfather of the kids, did not give way to the tank truck. Five kids and the grandfather were injured, the rest are well and healthy," the official reported adding that the oil did not spill.