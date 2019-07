MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Shooting is reported at Kristall shopping mall in Russia’s Siberian city of Tyumen, the press service of the regional police department has told TASS.

"Police station No. 1 of the Interior Ministry’s Regional Office received a call about shooting at Kristall shopping mall. Police patrols have been deployed to the site," the press service said.

According to local media, visitors have been evacuated from the shopping mall.