Over 1,200 evacuated from Moscow shopping mall over bomb threat

Emergencies
May 28, 16:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The representatives of emergency services are at the scene

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. More than 1,200 people have been evacuated from a shopping center in northwestern Moscow after an anonymous call warning of a bomb threat, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"An unknown person reported about a bomb threat in the building located on Shchukinskaya Street, 42," the source said, adding that the Shchuka mall is located there. "For security reasons more than 1,200 people have been evacuated from there. Representatives of emergency services are at the scene."

Since the beginning of 2019, anonymous bomb threats have been sent to dozens of buildings, including shopping malls, universities, social infrastructure facilities and state bodies across Russia. In all cases information was checked and no dangerous objects for life were found.

