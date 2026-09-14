Rosatom ready for dialogue with Hungarian authorities in any format on Paks II project

VIENNA, September 14. /TASS/. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev has confirmed the state corporation's readiness for dialogue with the Hungarian authorities in any format regarding the Paks II nuclear power plant project.

"We understand that the Hungarian government is currently re-evaluating this project, and we want to emphasize once again that we are ready for dialogue in any format -- whether at the expert level or at the government leadership level -- and are standing by for proposals on how to structure this work. However, I can say, perhaps immodestly, that given the groundwork already laid and our practical experience in building a safer and more economical plant in terms of electricity costs, no one else can build [such a facility] in Hungary right now," Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the 70th session of the IAEA General Conference.

The Rosatom CEO emphasized that the project takes into account local conditions, which are specific to this particular plant. "Everyone is aware of the instances when the Danube River ran shallow and extra efforts were required to ensure water supplies. Our project incorporates solutions that allow it to operate even with water levels lower than those seen during this dry summer," Likhachev said.