Kazakhstan says Kondensat refinery to process Russian oil

ASTANA, August 25. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry said the country’s Kondensat oil refinery will process Russian oil, with 70% of the resulting petroleum products to be shipped to Russia and the remaining 30% retained in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a briefing in response to a TASS question.

"As of today, we have an agreement that up to 30% of petroleum products in demand - gasoline and diesel - will remain in Kazakhstan, while the rest will be shipped to Russia. I believe these are reasonable terms. The owner [of the company] is not included on any sanctions lists, so sanctions-related issues will not affect us," Akkenzhenov said in response to a question about agreements with the Kondensat refinery.

He noted that there are no pipelines connecting the Kondensat refinery, located in the West Kazakhstan Region, to the pipeline systems of Kazakhstan or Russia. Oil will be delivered by rail.

"If the owner wants to start supplying [the products] now, there are no obstacles. Everything depends on rail capacity. I know that they are carrying out some work to upgrade the refinery and increase its capacity. The benefits for us are additional investment in our country and the preservation of jobs," the minister explained, speaking about the timeframe for supplies from the Kondensat refinery to Russia.