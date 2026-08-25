Russian stock market rises at start of trading session

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is rising at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan exchange rate is rising.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices rose by 1.09%, to 2,093.8 and 791.94 points, respectively. The yuan rose by 5.95 kopecks against the ruble to 12.552 rubles at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange.

By 10:20 Moscow time, the MOEX index’s gains had accelerated, with the index reaching 2,098.4 points (+1.31%), while the RTS index stood at 793.68 points (+1.31%). Meanwhile, the yuan stood at 12.5645 rubles (+7.2 kopecks).