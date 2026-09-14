YEKATERINBURG, September 14. /TASS/. Data centers processing data for artificial intelligence consumed 155 terawatt-hours of energy last year, with consumption expected to rise to 465 terawatt-hours per year by 2030, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said. This means energy consumption will triple.

"Last year, data centers for artificial intelligence consumed 155 terawatt-hours. This is an estimate by the Engineering Analytics Agency. For comparison, the whole of Moscow, a huge metropolis, consumed just 60 terawatt-hours over the same period. By 2030, data center energy consumption will rise to 465 terawatt-hours per year," he said during at the International Festival of Youth in Yekaterinburg.

The deputy prime minister added that this is precisely why the energy sector is an extremely important area. Chernyshenko noted the need to develop fusion and nuclear power, which he described as the cleanest and most environmentally friendly energy in the world.

The International Festival of Youth is being held in Yekaterinburg from September 11 to 17. The event is expected to bring together 10,000 young leaders from 191 countries: 5,000 from Russia and 5,000 from other countries. The program will also involve 1,000 teenagers aged 14 to 17. TASS is the event's general information partner.