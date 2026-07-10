Foreign tourist flow to Russia rises 23% in January-May

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Tourist arrivals in Russia from abroad increased by 23% in January-May 2026 compared with the same period last year, reaching 2 million people, the office of Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told reporters.

"Inbound tourism continues to grow: from January to May this year, the number of foreign visitors increased by 23%, reaching 2 million people," the statement said.

To achieve this, visa procedures are being further simplified - visas have been abolished for tourists from China, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Myanmar, while the electronic visa regime has been expanded from 53 to 64 countries, and the permitted duration of stay has been extended from 16 to 30 days, the deputy prime minister’s office noted.

In addition, the network of direct air links is expanding: in recent years, flights from Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia have become available, and routes to Vietnam and China have been broadened. Overall, more than 35 international destinations are now accessible.