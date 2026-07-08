State Duma passes framework bill on supporting AI development

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. State Duma (lower house of the parliament) deputies passed a government-sponsored framework bill on supporting the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the second and third readings at a plenary session.

According to an explanatory note, the document was developed to create the legal conditions for the accelerated development and deployment of large foundational AI models in Russia, to ensure state technological independence, the safety of individuals, society, and the state as such models are used, and to enhance the efficiency of public administration and the development of an innovation-driven economy.

The framework bill proposes to establish key terms, including the concepts of artificial intelligence and large foundational AI models. The document also outlines the fundamental principles of AI regulation. These include technological independence, the safeguarding of human rights and freedoms, respect for human free will, consideration and respect for traditional Russian spiritual and moral values, and safety.

Moreover, it is proposed to formalize the authority of the President of Russia to approve the National Strategy for the Development of Artificial Intelligence. Under the document, the government would be empowered to define state support measures for the development, implementation, and use of large foundational AI models. The cabinet would also be authorized to specify instances where the use of exclusively sovereign or national large foundational AI models is permitted.

The bill also sets forth other regulations regarding the use of AI and the creation of content with its assistance. Specifically, it is proposed to require owners of websites, applications, and social media platforms with a daily audience exceeding 500,000 users to provide users with the option to label AI-generated content. The format of such labeling would be determined through agreements between AI service developers and their users.

The document also addresses the issue of copyright regarding generated content. Under the bill, providers of AI services will be required to inform users about who holds the copyright to AI-generated content, the terms of access to it, and the ability to download it.

If the President of Russia signs the bill, the document will enter into force on September 1, 2026, with the exception of provisions for which a different effective date is specified.