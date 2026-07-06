Russia interested in joint development of vessels with Indonesia — PM

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Russia sees potential in the joint development of vessels for various purposes with Indonesia, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"We see particular interest in the joint development of vessels for various purposes and underwater robotic systems," he said at the Innoprom plenary session.

Among other areas of interest, the head of the Russian government cited metallurgy, pharmaceuticals, the medical equipment sector, and digital technologies, including in cybersecurity.

"Russian companies are also prepared to offer Indonesia and our other partners competitive solutions in the areas of industrial construction, the modernization of energy facilities, and the development of railway and maritime infrastructure," he said.

Mishustin also mentioned programs for training highly qualified personnel, as well as initiatives for scientific and inter-university exchange, which makes it possible to jointly establish a long-term foundation for a sustainable technological partnership.