VTB, RWB continue talks on sensitive points — VTB senior executive

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. VTB and Russian online retailer RWB, have not yet finalized all the details in their partnership, First Deputy CEO of VTB Dmitry Pyanov said at the annual general meeting of shareholders.

"We absolutely agree that information is not yet sufficient for existing shareholders, for the interested persons [in the deal with RWB - TASS]," Pyanov said. "This is related to the unique nature of the partnership; not all the details of the partnership have been finalized. There are several sensitive moment, in respect of which negotiations continue," he noted.

The RWB press service said earlier that the company plans to enter into a strategic partnership agreement with VTB. The bank will acquire a 5% stake in WB Bank as a result. WB Bank will also have access to VTH infrastructure, investment and other products.