Yakutia updates social, economic development strategy

YAKUTSK, June 22. /TASS/. Yakutia's State Assembly updated the region's strategy of socio-economic development to 2032 and until 2036 and 2050, a TASS correspondent reported.

The bill on amendments to the law on strategy has passed the second, final, reading.

"The updated strategy's draft reflects the integration of several federal strategic documents, such as those on the development of the Far East, on the Arctic, spatial, transport and low-carbon strategies, as well as on scientific and technological development, and demographic policy. The update is also related to the launch of new national projects from 2025, the approval of updated performance indicators for senior officials, and the adoption of nine strategic decrees by Yakutia's governor," the region's Minister of Economy Peter Popov said.

About the strategy

The mission is to create a unique space for the use of talents and knowledge of people that are responsible for efficient use of natural resources and for preservation of pristine nature for future generations and for the world.

The region's legislators have outlined the strategy's 31 main indicators, where 20 were active, and another eleven - were new.

The strategy covers the areas of healthcare, social policy, education, transport, housing, economic sectors, ecology, tourism, and support for local production. Among the novelties are the upgrade of active longevity units, AI-based personalized medicine, digital patient twins, work to reduce poverty (up to 6% in 2036), individual psychological, medical and pedagogical support, etc. The strategy includes projects for the Northeastern Transport Corridor and the Naiba Seaport, the development of 43 backbone settlements and the Northern Sea Route, the construction of the Novolenskaya and Yuzhno-Yakutskaya thermal power plants, the Kankunskaya hydroelectric power station, and others.

The region estimates gold production could reach up to 70 tons by 2036, coal production - up to 65 million tons, and rare earth metals - up to 5,500 tons. The region plans to develop the local energy system.

The strategy sets the goal to have at least five technology companies going public by 2036. It outlines new priorities - leading positions in BAS technologies (Breach and Attack Simulation), bio-economics and AI. The document covers a climate policy, including development and implementation of an early warning system for dangerous rain floods, development of regulations and an algorithm for conducting climate expertise of territorial development projects, etc.