Extended visa waivers to further strengthen China-Russia friendship — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, July 21. /TASS/. Extended visa waivers will further strengthen ties between China and Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said.

"The mutual extension of visa waivers by China and Russia will facilitate travel for Chinese and Russian citizens, further strengthen friendship between our peoples, and contribute to bilateral exchanges and cooperation," he pointed out at a briefing.

Lin added that Beijing had taken note of Russia’s decision to extend its visa waiver for Chinese nationals.