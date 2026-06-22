UEC working to reduce lifecycle cost of PD-8, PD-14 aircraft engines

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The United Engine Corporation (UEC, part of Rostec) is improving its PD-8 and PD-14 aircraft engines, working to reduce their lifecycle cost and operating cost per flight hour, UEC Chief Designer Yury Shmotin said.

"It is simply impossible to create a gas turbine engine without cooperation, which now covers virtually all regions of Russia. This is one of the most sophisticated products in mechanical engineering, operating under extreme conditions - 16,000 to 20,000 revolutions per minute and temperatures of up to 2,000 degrees. We are constantly working to reduce production costs, lifecycle costs and operating costs per flight hour," Rostec quoted Shmotin as saying.

The state corporation recalled that the PD-8 engine was initially designed with the possibility of reducing lifecycle costs in mind.

"The use of carbon-fiber components and new heat-resistant structural steels will reduce engine weight, improve fuel efficiency and increase service life," the statement said.

As for the PD-14 engine, its operating costs will be 14-17% lower than those of existing counterparts, while its lifecycle cost will be 15-20% lower than that of foreign models, Rostec added.