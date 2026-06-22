Rusolovo to launch Amur Metallurgical Plant in Khabarovsk Region in 2028

KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR, June 22. /TASS/. Rusolovo, part of Seligdar, will launch the Amur Metallurgical Plant (parent company Rusolovo) in the Khabarovsk Region in 2028, Director of the Tin Ore Company (ORK, parent company Rusolovo) Igor Korytov told reporters.

"We plan to launch the Amur Metallurgical Plant in 2028. In 2029, we will bring it to its designed capacity," he said.

According to Korytov, the company expects annual production capacity for refined tin to amount to at least 8,300 metric tons. He noted that investment in the project from 2026 onward will total no less than 17.6 bln rubles ($226.12 mln).

The ORK director stressed that construction of the facility will create about 422 jobs.

Rusolovo is one of Russia's largest companies engaged in tin ore mining and tin concentrate production.