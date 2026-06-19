Japan, Russia agreed on fishing quotas

TOKYO, June 19. /TASS/. Japan and Russia have agreed on fishing quotas and fish species to be caught within each other’s 200-mile exclusive economic zones (EEZs) in 2026, the Japan Fisheries Agency said.

The agreement was reached during the negotiations on June 19. They took place as a follow-up to the consultations held on November 24 and December 24, 2025, when the parties were unable to agree on the quotas.

In 2026, fishermen from both countries will be able to catch 19,000 metric tons of seafood for each side in 200-mile zones of the two countries. Russian fishermen can reel in mackerel, sardines, and cod east of Hokkaido and in the northeastern part of Japan’s main island, Honshu. Japanese fishermen, meanwhile, are permitted to fish for Pacific saury, squid, and Pacific cod southwest of the Kuril Islands, as well as east of the Primorsky Region.

Russia and Japan conduct fishing operations in the two countries' 200-mile exclusive economic zones under the 1984 agreement. Every year, countries hold consultations to agree on fishing quotas and other issues.