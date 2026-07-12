Civil defense sirens activated in Bahrain, residents told to take shelter — ministry

TUNIS, July 12. /TASS/. Civil defense sirens have been activated in Bahrain, and residents are advised to take shelter in protected spaces, the country’s Interior Ministry said.

"The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," the ministry said in a statement, posted on the X social network.

The news came shortly after Iran’s Press TV channel reported that the Islamic Republic had started its attacks against US targets in the Middle East.