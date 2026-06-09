Russia's Q1 non-resource exports to friendly states hit $32.5 bln — ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, June 9. /TASS/. Russia's non-resource non-energy exports (NREE) to friendly nations reached $32.5 billion in January-March 2026, with industrial goods accounting for $22.6 billion of the total, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Total Q1 NREE stood at $37.7 billion, exceeding the target by 18%.

"The overwhelming majority of NREE goes to friendly countries, totaling $32.5 billion, including $22.6 billion worth of industrial products," Chekushov said.

The deputy minister noted that the ministry is maintaining its full-year target of $155 billion, but hopes to outperform it.

Last year, Russian exporters significantly surpassed the annual NREE target, reaching $163.6 billion, Chekushov added.

SPIEF 2026 took place on June 3-6 under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." According to Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the Russian President and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee, the event drew representatives from 142 countries, with participants signing over 1,000 agreements worth more than 6.642 trillion rubles (approx. $90.6 billion). The forum was organized by the Roscongress Foundation, with TASS acting as the general information partner.