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SPIEF-2026

Global trade architecture moves away from WTO original principles — Putin

The Russian president noted that since the start of the 21st century, the number of bilateral, regional and mega-regional agreements in the commerce sphere increased by almost four times

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The global trade architecture is gradually moving away from the initial principles of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I would like to highlight one more important trend: the global trade architecture is gradually moving away from the original principles of the World Trade Organization. Since the start of the 21st century, the number of bilateral, regional and mega-regional agreements in the commerce sphere increased by almost four times," Putin said.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.

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Vladimir Putin
SPIEF-2026
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