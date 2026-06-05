Russian stock market declines at start of trading

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing a decline at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan exchange rate is rising.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index and the RTS index were down 0.15% at the opening of the main trading session, to 2,575.92 and 1,092.22 points, respectively. The yuan rose by 3.1 kopecks to 10.8545 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had pared losses to 2,576.4 points (-0.14%), while the RTS index stood at 1,092.42 points (-0.14%). At the same time, the yuan rose to 10.8755 rubles (+5.2 kopecks).