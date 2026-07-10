Tokayev reaffirms Astana's position on preventing spread of nuclear weapons to Trump

ASTANA, July 10. /TASS/. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during a telephone conversation with US leader Donald Trump, reaffirmed his position on the inadmissibility of the proliferation of nuclear weapons and enriched uranium, as well as the importance of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"The head of state [Tokayev - TASS] reaffirmed the unchanged position of Kazakhstan regarding the inadmissibility of the proliferation of nuclear weapons and enriched uranium, and the importance of cooperation with the IAEA to strengthen the international control regime," the press service of the President of Kazakhstan said following the conversation.

During the conversation, "a positive assessment was given to recent meetings and negotiations in Akorda [the office of the President of Kazakhstan in Astana - TASS] with Senator Steve Daines and US Presidential Special Envoy Sergio Gor," the press service added.